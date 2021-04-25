Rockland Trust Co. Has $20.10 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $5.56 on Friday, hitting $223.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,807. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $226.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit