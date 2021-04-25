Rockland Trust Co. Sells 14,173 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the period. Independent Bank comprises 3.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned 1.94% of Independent Bank worth $53,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 987,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

