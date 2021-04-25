Rogers Communications to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

