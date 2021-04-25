Rogers Communications to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:RCI)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Earnings History and Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit