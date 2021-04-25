Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price target on Rogers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 342.07.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.