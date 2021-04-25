Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives $3.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

RROTF remained flat at $$2.92 on Friday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit