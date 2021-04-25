Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives $3.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Roots alerts:

RROTF remained flat at $$2.92 on Friday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Roots has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.