Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $434.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.55 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

