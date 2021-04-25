Rosenblatt Securities Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.