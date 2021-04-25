Roth Capital Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $380.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.00.

GNRC opened at $330.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a twelve month low of $90.30 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

