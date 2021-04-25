Roth Capital Raises IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $38.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $655.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

