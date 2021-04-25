Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 9.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.94% of Moody’s worth $524,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $327.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.07.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

