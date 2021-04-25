Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Buys 22,960 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of URTH opened at $124.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $82.26 and a 52 week high of $124.66.

