Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 2,607 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 972,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Ryanair comprises 2.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $111,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. AlphaValue lowered Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $118.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.