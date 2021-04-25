Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €219.00 ($257.65).

ALV opened at €216.40 ($254.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €195.82. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

