Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €300.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €264.46 ($311.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.