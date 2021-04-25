Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €100.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

Shares of DG opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Thursday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.61.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

