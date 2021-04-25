Royal Bank of Canada Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

DHI opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

