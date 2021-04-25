Royal Bank of Canada Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.
DHI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.
DHI opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
