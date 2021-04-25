Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Metro (TSE:MRU)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Metro (TSE:MRU) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$66.00 target price on the stock.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Metro to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Metro from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.89.

TSE:MRU opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Metro has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

