Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $61.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

