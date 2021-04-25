Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $61.00

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit