Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,829.77 ($23.91).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB opened at GBX 1,294.60 ($16.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £101.07 billion and a PE ratio of -6.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,394.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,270.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.