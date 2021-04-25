Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE:RSI opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

