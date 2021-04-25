RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $66.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.