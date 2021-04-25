RWM Asset Management LLC Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RWM Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

BSV opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

