RWM Asset Management LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 187.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 134,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.