RWM Asset Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $467,000.

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

