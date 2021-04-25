RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,349 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,704,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,075,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

