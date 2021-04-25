RWM Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RWM Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 216,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $127.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

