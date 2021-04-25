Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Up 400.5% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 37.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $105,037.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 400.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,855.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,316.33 or 0.04646087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.17 or 0.00459663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $783.88 or 0.01572302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00729031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.00498747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.65 or 0.00414501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,206,342 coins and its circulating supply is 29,089,030 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

