Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sabre by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Insiders have sold a total of 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.94 million. Analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

