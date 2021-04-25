Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0070 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $20.92 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.36 or 0.01392669 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.