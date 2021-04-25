Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SLRX stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.