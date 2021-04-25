Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SDVKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

SDVKY stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $20,417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.