SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €138.00 by Berenberg Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €138.00 ($162.35) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €130.20 ($153.18).

Shares of SAP opened at €119.42 ($140.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

