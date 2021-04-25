SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit