SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.