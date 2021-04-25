Sather Financial Group Inc Buys New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,699,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

