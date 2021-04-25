SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $296.49 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,976.47 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.08.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

