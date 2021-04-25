Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SBSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF remained flat at $$41.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

