Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SBSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF remained flat at $$41.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Analyst Recommendations for Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit