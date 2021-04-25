Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,203,000 after buying an additional 4,204,597 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,271,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,020,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

