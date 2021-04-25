Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

