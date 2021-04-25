Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 76,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2,889.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. 223,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,367. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.42.

