Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lifted by Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 26.9% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $44,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average is $91.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $101.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

