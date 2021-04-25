SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at $8,317,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 133,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 104,617 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 441,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 93,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 149.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. 108,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,179. The company has a market cap of $615.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.46 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. Research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

