SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $13.49 on Friday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

