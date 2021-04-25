Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on June 1st

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.