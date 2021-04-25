Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.12 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.46 million and approximately $36,178.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00026958 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00025081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008098 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

