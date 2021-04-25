Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 82.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 52,047 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.6% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 168.0% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.