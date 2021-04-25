Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $150.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

