Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Humana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $448.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.23. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.46 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

