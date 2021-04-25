ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $680.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $606.90.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $552.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 156.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $292.70 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 180,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

