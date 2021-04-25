SHIELD Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $283,281.91 and approximately $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,477.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.37 or 0.04654310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.55 or 0.00464664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $800.88 or 0.01586611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.43 or 0.00741780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.88 or 0.00498995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00062433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.21 or 0.00416435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004473 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

