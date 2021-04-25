Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,475.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,334.45.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,099.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,137.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 700.02, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

